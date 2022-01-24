CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Dow Tumbles 1,000 Points After Wall Street’s Miserable Week
YIKES
Read it at CNBC
The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted more than 1,000 points Monday following the stock market’s worst week since the pandemic began. As reported by CNBC, this is the seventh day in a row that the DOW has declined. The S&P 500, which is down 11 percent, is on track to not only have its worst month since the pandemic began, but also its worst January ever. The Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled to conclude policy meetings Wednesday that will indicate how the central bank will adjust interest rates in the wake of the market’s struggle.