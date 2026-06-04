Top Doctor Demands Answers Over Trump Health Concerns

Dick Cheney’s old doctor is demanding answers about Donald Trump’s health.

The former vice president’s longtime cardiologist has called on the president’s personal physician to face the press, amid mounting questions about Trump’s visit to the Walter Reed Military Medical Center last month and his disappearance from the public eye afterward.

“With lingering concerns following the president’s recent physical exam, and the president’s prolonged absence from the public eye, the White House should make available the president’s physician to answer questions from the press,” said Dr Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and director of the George Washington University Hospital’s cardiac laboratory.

Jonathan Reiner/X

Trump, who turns 80 on June 14, is the oldest person to assume the presidency in U.S. history.

The Daily Beast has long raised questions about Trump’s health, highlighting concerns such as bruising on his hand, rashes on his neck, swollen ankles, a bizarre sleeping pattern, and trouble walking in straight lines.

When he vanished from in-person public appearances following a Cabinet meeting for a full week after a physical at Walter Reed on May 26, concern mounted that something more serious could be happening.

Trump's hand is often bruised. The Daily Beast/Getty

He finally reappeared on Wednesday to sign an executive order in the Oval Office, but questions linger about what has happened since his physical exam.

It was his third in-person checkup in 13 months, after which White House medics said he was in “excellent health.”

“He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief,” said his physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella—but not until three days had passed after the examination.

Donald Trump's swollen ankles look even more severe while sat next to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty Images Images

Barbabella said in a memo that Trump had weighed in at 238 pounds, which is 14 pounds more than his 14 April visit. He also noted that he is taking cholesterol-control and cardiac-prevention medication.

His resting heart rate was also up, from 62 beats per minute to 73.

“The president remains up to date on all appropriate preventive screenings and immunizations,” said Barbabella. “Routine cancer screenings, cardiovascular risk assessment, and metabolic evaluations are current and within recommended intervals. Preventive counseling was provided, including guidance on diet, recommendation to take a low-dose aspirin, increased physical activity, and continued weight loss.”

He said the hand swelling was attributed to aspirin and extensive hand-shaking, a line often used by the White House.

Trump's neck rash on display at the White House. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the cankles were caused by chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition among older people in which blood pools in the lower legs due to the heart’s inability to pump blood around the body as efficiently as it once did.

Trump had two trips to Walter Reed last year, in April and October, and has also had two dental appointments in Florida since returning to office.

Not everyone has been convinced by the White House’s explanations, among them Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, who asked on X, “WHY HASN’T THE CAMERA-LOVING PRESIDENT BEEN IN FRONT OF A CAMERA FOR DAYS ??? ESPECIALLY RIGHT AFTER HIS “PERFECT” PHYSICAL.”

Despite Trump’s claims that his health is perfect, doctors told The Wall Street Journal that they feared it could be“almost too good to be true” considering his age.

“This seems to be a filtered narrative,” vascular surgeon Dr. William Shutze said.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.