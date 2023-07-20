CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Drake and Michael B. Jordan Invest in Brooklyn Aces Pickleball Team
BIG SPENDERS
Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Drake and Michael B. Jordan are the newest investors in Major League Pickleball’s Brooklyn Aces. They’re part of the team’s latest round of investors that include a number of influential business, tech and entertainment higher-ups like Steve Stoute, founder and CEO of Translation marketing agency. “In addition to the marketing and creative acumen that Michael B. Jordan, Drake and Steve Stoute bring to the table, our investor group includes some of the savviest entrepreneurs in the business,” said Rich Kleiman, the majority owner of the Aces—alongside NBA superstar Kevin Durant. “We’re looking forward to what our second season brings.”