Driver Arrested for Murder Over Crash Which Killed 4 Pepperdine Students
A driver suspected of causing a fatal crash in Malibu last week which killed four Pepperdine University seniors has been arrested for murder, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday. Fraser Bohm, 22, was initially taken into custody at the scene of the crash on the Pacific Coast Highway on Oct. 17, on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter after his vehicle smashed into three parked cars and four women—Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Deslyn Williams, and Asha Weir— all of whom were killed. Authorities said Bohm was “subsequently released to allow detectives time to gather the evidence needed to secure the strongest criminal filing and conviction.” After detectives presented the case to prosecutors, Bohm was arrested again Tuesday—this time on four counts of murder. His bail has been set at $8 million and the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.