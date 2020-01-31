Driver of SUV That Breached Mar-a-Lago Was ‘Impaired’ Connecticut Woman
Authorities say the driver of an SUV that drove through two security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago on Friday was “obviously impaired” and said the incident was not an intentional attack. According to the Associated Press, Hannah Roemhild and another individual were arrested at a nearby motel after law enforcement opened fire on Roemhild's vehicle when it breached the resort's checkpoints. Before the incident, the Connecticut 30-year-old was dancing on top of her vehicle near another hotel when she was approached by an off-duty Florida Highway Patrol officer. Roemhild proceeded to hop into the car, ignore the officer and drive away—leading other officers on a high-speed pursuit. She then crashed through the two Mar-a-Lago checkpoints and was speeding towards a third before sheriff’s deputies and Secret Service agents shot at her car. She kept driving, and picked up a female relative before officials tracked down her car. Roemhild then ran from her car, and a trooper had to tackle her to the ground.
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said Roemhild was not “even remotely close” to getting to the “inner perimeter” of Mar-a-Lago. No one was injured, and Trump was not at the resort at the time. According to Bradshaw, Roemhild will be charged with assault on a federal officer, deadly assault on two sheriff’s deputies, and traffic charges.