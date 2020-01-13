CHEAT SHEET
Eight Stabbed in Colorado Springs Rampage
A man went on a stabbing rampage in Colorado early Monday, injuring eight people in the random attack, police said Monday. The suspect was reportedly restrained by some of his victims before he was arrested by officers near downtown Colorado Springs, police said in a statement. Authorities said the attacks appeared to “be random and there is no known relationship between the suspect and the victims.” They did not disclose the identity of the suspect. The victims—some of whom were attacked on streets and others in a city park—were transported to nearby hospitals, however the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.