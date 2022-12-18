Elizabeth Hurley Swats Down Rumors She Took Prince Harry’s Virginity
‘NOT ME’
British actress Elizabeth Hurley was forced to swat down rumors this week that she was Prince Harry’s first sexual partner—following rampant speculation about the mysterious “beautiful older woman in the countryside” who Prince Harry wrote about losing his virginity to. The passage in question was revealed in the royal’s upcoming tell-all memoir, Spare, but Hurley staunchly denied any suggestion that it could be her. The Austin Powers star did own a home in Gloucestershire, in Southwest England, near a number of Royal properties, according to Insider. In an interview with The Sunday Times, however, Hurley casually brushed aside the speculation. “Not me. Not guilty. Ha!” Hurley said. “No. Not me. Absolutely not,” she added for good measure. The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir is set to hit shelves Jan. 10, after months of delays that were reportedly influenced by the Queen’s death in September.