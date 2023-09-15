Musk Smeared Cave Diver as ‘Pedo’ Due to Amber Heard Breakup, Brother Claims
‘TAILSPIN’
Elon Musk insulted the British cave diver who rescued a dozen Thai boys by calling him a “pedo guy” because he was heartbroken after his split from actress Amber Heard, his brother was quoted as saying in Walter Isaacson’s biography Elon Musk. Kimbal Musk told Isaacson that Elon was in a “tailspin” in 2018 when he went after cave explorer Vernon Unsworth in a bizarre outburst on Twitter. “It was a result of him just being in awful grief around Amber,” Kimbal claimed. Heard began dating Elon Musk in 2017 a few months after she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp, but the pair called it quits in 2018. Kimbal said those close to his brother “hated” Heard “with a passion,” and he described her as “toxic.” When 12 young boys and their soccer coach got trapped in a cave in Thailand in 2018, Elon offered to send a miniature submarine to aid in their rescue—but Unsworth said it was “just a PR stunt” that “had absolutely no chance of working,” according to Isaacson. The comments spurred Elon Musk’s wrath, and the tech billionaire said he “really did ask for it.”