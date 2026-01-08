President Donald Trump’s once and future First Buddy has endorsed a social media post calling for white people—especially men—to defend their political power against other races and ethnicities.

“If White men become a minority, we will be slaughtered,” a user going by the name Jerr wrote on X. “Remember, if non-Whites openly hate White men while White men hold a collective majority, then they will be 1000x times more hostile and cruel when they are a majority over Whites. White solidarity is the only way to survive.”

Musk replied to the post with a “100” emoji signaling he agreed 100 percent.

X.com/Elon Musk

White Christian nationalists in particular have embraced the concept of white solidarity, or the idea that white people represent a unified group that must protect itself from perceived threats, especially immigration and racial minorities, according to a December article in the journal Social Forces.

The idea is similar to the widely debunked “Great Replacement” theory that Musk has promoted in the past, which claims that Jewish people and leftists are engineering the ethnic and cultural replacement of white people.

Elon Musk was a fixture at President Trump's White House for months before their public falling out. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The billionaire Tesla chief has since tried to walk back his support for the antisemitic trope, but he undermined that effort by giving a Roman salute at Trump’s inauguration, making a series of tasteless Nazi jokes on X, stumping for the far right in Germany, and creating an AI-powered chatbot that praised Hitler.

His championing of “white solidarity” comes as he has been working his way back into Trump’s good graces after an explosive falling out last summer.

After pouring more than $250 million into Trump’s re-election effort, Musk was rewarded with a powerful advisory position as head of the so-called “Department of Government Efficiency.”

But after spending the early months of Trump’s second term glued to the president’s side, Musk publicly feuded with Trump over the Republican spending bill, with the SpaceX founder threatening to create his own political party and suggesting that the Epstein Files had not been released because Trump was in them.

The former First Buddies attended a UFC fight and watched a SpaceX launch together in November 2024. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

He has since made amends by announcing he’s “going all in” on funding Republican candidates in this year’s midterm elections.

In the meantime, his Hitler-loving chatbot, Grok, is back in the news for generating lewd images of women and children.