Elon Musk Says He Sleeps at Twitter Office After ‘Painful’ Takeover
HARD TIMES
Elon Musk admitted he sleeps on a couch at Twitter’s office and that his tenure running the company has been “quite painful” on Tuesday. In a hastily-arranged interview with the BBC, which streamed live on Twitter Spaces, Musk said he’s been spending nights in a seventh-floor library “that nobody goes to” at the company’s office, but said he doesn’t regret buying Twitter for $44 billion despite the “pain level” having been “extremely high.” The tech mogul also owned up to making mistakes on the platform. “Have I shot myself in the foot with tweets multiple times? Yes,” Musk said. The company is now down from around 7,000 employees to 1,500 after his extensive payroll cuts, Musk said, adding that Twitter is now “roughly breaking even.” He also laughed at the BBC being “not thrilled” about being labeled state-affiliated media on the platform and accused the reporter interviewing him of lying about hate speech on the site. “You claimed that hateful content is high,” Musk said. “That is false, you just lied.”