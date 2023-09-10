Elon Musk Slams California Bill Aimed at Protecting Trans Kids
‘WOLF IN SHEEP’S CLOTHING’
Elon Musk has come out swinging against California legislation that aims to protect trans kids in family court, calling it a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” on his X platform late Friday. The bill, which is currently on its way to the governor’s desk, encourages parents to affirm their child’s gender identity and compels judges to take each parent’s stance on the matter into consideration in custody cases. Musk claimed, however, that “what it would actually mean is that if you disagree with the other parent about sterilizing your child, you lose custody.” Assemblywoman Lori D. Wilson, who created the bill, stressed earlier this year in comments to ABC 7 that a parent’s affirmation of gender identity would be only one of many factors in deciding cases on custody and visitation under the bill, with discretion left up to the judge.