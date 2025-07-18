Elon Musk has weighed back into the Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein drama he helped create with a string of spicy social media posts.

On Thursday, the president was pulled back into the Epstein saga after a Wall Street Journal article claimed Trump once sent the sex offender a letter including a drawing of a naked woman.

The letter, for Epstein’s 50th birthday, was allegedly signed, “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Trump unleashed on Truth Social, saying that not only was the letter “FAKE” but that “these are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures.”

The president also took aim at The Journal’s owner Rupert Murdoch, threatening to “sue his ass off”.

While Trump had his Vice President JD Vance and Press Secretary Karoline Levitt back him up on what he repeatedly calls the Epstein files a “hoax”, the president’s former “first buddy” used his X platform to seemingly dismiss The Journal’s report.

“Yeah, the letter sounds bogus,” Musk wrote in response to Megyn Kelly. The former Fox host had claimed, “This is the dumbest attempted hit piece I’ve ever read.”

Under another repost of quotes from the alleged Epstein letter, Musk added, “It really doesn’t sound like something Trump would say tbh.”

Later, Musk asked his controversial Grok AI program to weigh in on the Epstein letter.

“Is the letter most likely fake or true?” Musk wrote. The billionaire then reposted Grok’s response: “Most likely fake. The letter’s cryptic, third-person script doesn’t match Trump’s direct style or known handwriting (he uses Sharpie notes). No photo for signature verification, and allies confirm it’s uncharacteristic. WSJ claims DOJ review, but timing amid Epstein file controversy raises doubts. Trump’s strong denial and lawsuit threat support this.”

The Musk and Trump feud went nuclear on June 5 when the billionaire posted on X, “Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” He later deleted the post. The pair have continued to trade barbs ever since.

In fact Musk had appeared to troll the Trump administration earlier Thursday, posting a meme of an aircraft covered in documents, with the caption saying “Prototype of XF-907 ultra-stealth aircraft achieves complete invisibility via exterior coating consisting of the Epstein client list.” Musk added it was “How to make a totally invisible plane.”

Just half an hour beforehand, Musk posted to his 222 million followers, “Wow I can’t believe Epstein killed himself before realizing it was all a hoax.”

Minutes before that, under a post of a Fox News clip of Levitt sticking to the Trump party line of the Epstein “hoax”, Musk posted “Which part is the hoax? Reasonable question.”