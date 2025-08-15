Elon Musk’s Trans Daughter Shades Dad With Withering DOGE Dig: ‘Not Anymore’

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, shaded her dad’s ill-fated government stint in a podcast that devolved into a roast of the Tesla CEO.

Appearing on Give It to Me Straight, hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Maddy Morphosis, the 21-year-old model was introduced as “the estranged daughter of Elon Musk.”

“Who’s that?” Wilson quipped. “Uh, some government person. I don’t know,” Morphosis said, before the model roasted her billionaire dad with a pointed put-down.

“Not anymore,” Wilson shot back. She was referring to the Tesla chief’s acrimonious exit from government, which followed a bitter public fight with President Donald Trump. Reacting to this spat, Wilson released a video in which she said, “I did not want to comment” before laughing profusely.

The conversation soon turned to her transition and Musk’s public denunciations of her gender identity. Morphosis asked how she reacted when Musk claimed that his “son died to the woke mind virus.”

Musk said Vivian, born Xavier, "died" due to the "woke mind virus." The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

“I woke up ‘cause I was in Tokyo and I look at my phone and I’m like, ‘Wow, wow,’” Wilson said. “And then I went to the convenience store and I got a gin and tonic. And then I played Smash Brothers. I actually got really good at Smash Brothers that day because to distract myself, I was very drunk. Don’t do that. Don’t. Not a good coping mechanism.”

She added that Musk’s criticisms began long before that tweet. “A year before that, it was the book. There was like an extensive bit about me basically being like this is the reason for his tragic villain backstory origin because his daughter is a…" she said, with the offending word bleeped out.

She was referring to the authorized biography of Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson. In it, Isaacson claims she “became a fervent Marxist and rejected” Musk, and described her perception that “anyone rich is evil.” The author further suggests that her transition helped trigger Musk’s shift to the political right.

“He was like this before. Don’t blame me. Yeah, it’s not my fault,” Wilson said in the podcast released on Thursday.

When asked whether Musk, a father of at least 14, had to approve her access to puberty blockers, Wilson replied, “He did. I can’t tell the story of how that happened. That’s one of the greatest mysteries of our time.”

Vivian Jenna Wilson (right) has spoken out against her father on social media. Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Paramount+

In a July 2024 interview with Jordan Peterson, Musk claimed he was “tricked” into signing off on the treatment during the pandemic, saying he was told Wilson “might commit suicide” if she could not transition. Wilson, in an interview with NBC News, said this is a “lie.”

Musk described puberty blockers as “sterilisation drugs” and called their use “incredibly evil,” adding, “So my son Xavier is dead. Killed by the woke mind virus. So I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that.”

Wilson, who came out as transgender in 2022 and legally changed her name from Xavier Alexander Musk, has said her relationship with Musk is effectively nonexistent.