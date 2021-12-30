Elton John Almost Didn’t Perform at Princess Diana’s Funeral, Documents Reveal
PITCH PERFECT
Government documents recently released by England’s National Archives reveal that Sir Elton John almost didn’t perform at Princess Diana’s funeral. As Buckingham Palace proceeded with arrangements for the service in 1997, certain members of the royal household believed that Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind” was too “sentimental” for the occasion. As reported by Sky News, it wasn’t until the Dean of Westminster Abbey, the Very Reverend Dr. Wesley Carr, intervened that the decision was made to allow the performance to proceed. The documents reveal that the priest sent a direct request to the Palace, arguing that playing choral or classical music would not suit the moment: “This is a crucial point in the service and we would urge boldness. It is where the unexpected happens and something of the modern world that the princess represented.”
As recorded in the disclosed documents, the priest argued that inviting Sir Elton, who was liked by the princess herself, to honor Diana would be “imaginative and generous to the millions who are feeling personally bereaved: it is popular culture at its best.” After the performance, “Candle in the Wind” went on to sell 33 million copies.