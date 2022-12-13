Emily Blunt: Chill Out About Tom Cruise’s ‘P*ssy’ Comment
‘OUT OF CONTEXT’
Emily Blunt says it was “ludicrous” that people made a big fuss about her revelation that Tom Cruise once told her not to act like a “pussy” while the two worked together on a film. Speaking to the SmartLess podcast, Blunt said that while shooting the 2014 sci-fi movie Edge of Tomorrow, she started to cry in front of Cruise the first time she had to put on her “enormous, robotic” suit, saying that she was worried about how she was going to “get through” filming with it on. “He stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a pussy, OK?’ Blunt said. “I did laugh, and then we got through it.” After the anecdote generated a media storm, Blunt issued a statement to say the story had been “taken literally and absurdly out of context.” “It’s ludicrous that it’s being spun as something that offended me,” Blunt told E! News in a statement. “It didn’t. I shared the story as lightheartedly as it was meant by Tom.” She added that she adores Cruise and that his remark “was said as a joke to make me laugh, which it did in a big way. And it’s still something we laugh about to this day.”