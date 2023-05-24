Woman Paralyzed After Being Pushed Against Moving NYC Subway
‘SHE’S A WARRIOR’
A woman whose head was suddenly shoved against a moving subway train in New York City is now paralyzed from the neck down, prosecutors said Wednesday. The 35-year-old woman—identified by family as Emine Yilmaz Ozsoy—had her face and head smashed into the train before she hit the platform’s landing, and she suffered a spinal fracture, ruptured blood vessels, broken fingers, and scalp lacerations. Ozsoy remains hospitalized in critical condition, and officials say she is still fighting for life. The suspect in the attack, 39-year-old Kamal Semrade, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of attempted murder and assault. A GoFundMe partly organized by Ozsoy’s husband has raised over $75,000 to cover medical expenses. “Unfortunately, her mobility is expected to be affected, greatly impacting her daily life,” her husband Ferdi Ozsoy said in a statement. “But of course, faith and hope are never-ending. She’s young. She’s a strong woman. She’s creative. She’s empathetic. She’s a warrior.”