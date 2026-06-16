Epstein Mystery Takes New Twist After Bombshell Revelations

Fresh details have emerged that shed new light on whether Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide or was murdered in his New York jail cell.

For years, conspiracy theories have swirled around the August 2019 death of Epstein—a financier with a network of high-profile friends, including President Donald Trump—while he was awaiting trial on federal child sex trafficking charges.

A lengthy investigation by The New York Times Magazine suggests that Epstein displayed a concerning pattern of behavior indicating he was determined to take his own life in the weeks before he was found dead at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in Manhattan.

This includes at least three previously unreported suicide attempts, the discovery of an apparent suicide note allegedly written by Epstein and found by one of his cellmates, and warnings from another inmate that the convicted sex offender was “not good to be alone.”

Donald Trump has long denied knowing about the child sex crimes of his former close friend, Jeffrey Epstein. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The report also dismisses suggestions that someone could have gained access to Epstein’s cell and killed him, arguing that such a plot would have required multiple co-conspirators. This would have included the complicity of at least two prison guards, detailed knowledge of the facility’s security systems and protocols, and awareness of which surveillance equipment was operational.

“The ability for somebody to have killed him—it would have taken a massive conspiracy that I can’t imagine somebody not finding out about at this point,” Hugh Hurwitz, who headed the Bureau of Prisons at the time, told the Times. “Too many people would have been involved.”

The investigation’s findings suggest Epstein exhibited a clear pattern of behavior in the weeks leading up to his death that indicated he wanted to end his life.

Among the newly reported details was testimony from Nicholas Tartaglione, a since-convicted murderer who shared a cell with Epstein when he first arrived in July 2019. Tartaglione said Epstein asked him, “How do you make a noose?” after his bail request was denied.

Tartaglione and another inmate also said Epstein appeared to have tried to kill himself twice before his unsuccessful July 23 attempt, which has previously been reported.

Tartaglione said he spotted Epstein trying to tie a bedsheet to the grate covering their cell window, and also discovered a noose hidden beneath his mattress.

Tartaglione told the Times that he warned guards about Epstein’s behavior, but they laughed off his concerns.

The botched release of the so-called Epstein Files has plagued Donald Trump's second term. Kypros/Kypros

After Epstein was found on the floor of his cell in the early hours of July 23 following a suspected suicide attempt, Tartaglione discovered what appeared to be a suicide note written by Epstein inside a book.

“They investigated me for month—Found NOTHING!!!” the note read. “It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye.

“Watcha want me to do—Bust out cryin!! NO FUN—NOT WORTH IT!!”

Jeffrey Epstein’s cell was found to have heaps of sheets he was not supposed to have, as well as multiple nooses and strips of fabric. U.S. Department of Justice

Another former cellmate, Efrain Reyes, described waking one night to find Epstein fiddling with a bedsheet being used as a makeshift clothesline in their cell. The incident occurred several days after Epstein’s July 23 suicide attempt, when he was found with an orange fabric noose around his neck.

“Bro, we not doing this,” Reyes said he told Epstein before flushing the line down the toilet.

On August 9, one day before Epstein was found dead, Reyes was transferred to another detention facility and warned an MCC staff member to keep an eye on Epstein.

“Get him a good bunkie,” Reyes recalled saying. “He’s not good to be alone.” Epstein was ultimately not assigned a new cellmate, one of many failures that occurred at MCC prior to Epstein taking his own life.

Elsewhere, the Times report reveals that a desperate Epstein attempted to provide prosecutors with damaging information about his former friend Trump in the hope of securing a more lenient sentence.

However, Epstein did not implicate the president in any of his sex crimes. The only material Epstein provided—jotted down on a legal pad—included claims such as “Trump is a total con artist—smoke & mirrors” and “Never had money,” details prosecutors viewed as already widely known about Trump.

“If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.”