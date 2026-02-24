Epstein Pal Reveals Why He Quit MAGA-Curious CBS Boss’ Show

Longevity specialist Peter Attia has explained why he finally left his new job at CBS News as he faces the fallout from the Epstein files.

Attia, 52, was recruited by CBS’ new MAGA-curious News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss in January.

His reputation took a major hit when his name appeared in the files over 1,700 times. He officially lost his position as chief science officer for the protein bar company David on Feb. 2, two days after the latest dump of documents related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was released by the Department of Justice.

Peter Attia has finally exited CBS News. Renee Dominguez/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images

Attia was also dropped from his role as a scientific adviser for the powdered supplements company AGI.

Attia remained in limbo at CBS until he tendered his resignation effective immediately on Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. CBS News staff were informed of his decision on Monday in a note from the network’s booking department.

“Dr. Attia’s contributor role was newly established and had not yet meaningfully begun,” a spokesperson for Attia said in a statement to The New York Times, noting Attia was concerned about becoming a “distraction.”

“As such, he stepped back to ensure his involvement didn’t become a distraction from the important work being done at CBS. He wishes the network and its leadership well and has no further comment at this time.”

The Daily Beast has contacted CBS for comment.

Attia’s decision followed a roasting on John Oliver’s Last Night Tonight on Sunday evening.

John Oliver talks CBS on Last Night Tonight. screen grab

Oliver pointed out that the details about Attia in the Epstein files “aren’t great,” but that he had apologized for them.

They include two shocking emails from 2016, eight years after Epstein had already been jailed on child sex charges. Attia wrote to Epstein’s assistant, “I go into JE withdrawal when I don’t see him.” In another message sent in the same year, Attia indulged in sexual banter with the disgraced financier, stating, “P---y is, indeed, low carb. Still awaiting results on gluten content, though.”

One email Attia sent to Epstein cryptically read, “You know the biggest problem with becoming friends with you? The life you lead is so outrageous, and yet I can’t tell a soul…”

On Sunday’s Last Night Tonight, Oliver was unsurprised that Attia lost his protein bar side hustle over the Epstein files backlash, and noted, “Incredibly, as of taping, CBS News still seems to be keeping him on as a contributor.”

The host added, “It is wild that CBS News somehow has lower standards than a protein bar company that markets their products like this, and also like this,” before sharing some of the company’s sexually charged advertising.

John Oliver on Last Week Tonight. screen grab

Attia has yet to reference his exit from CBS on his social media accounts. His most recent post on X was his lengthy apology on Feb. 2 for his emails to Epstein.

“I apologize and regret putting myself in a position where emails, some of them embarrassing, tasteless, and indefensible, are now public, and that is on me,” he wrote. “I accept that reality and the humiliation that comes with it.”

The author still has a large social media footprint, with 1 million YouTube subscribers and 1.6 million Instagram followers.

He also hosts a podcast called The Drive. The most recent episode, released on Jan. 26, covers Alzheimer’s disease in women. It has had 42,000 views on YouTube, where the comments include “Alzheimer’s won’t help us forget about those emails buddy,” and, “Remember Attia was in his 40s when he wrote that stuff... embarrassing.”

Peter Attia's latest appearance on YouTube. screen grab

Some people in the comments section claimed they were unsubscribing from the channel after the Epstein revelations.

Attia’s workmates at CBS News had been frustrated that he remained at the network. On Feb. 16, The Guardian reported “Everyone internally unofficially concluded he was staying as of about a week ago,” one CBS News staffer told the outlet.

“We’re p—d off about it,” another added.