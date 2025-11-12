Epstein Vic Expects More Will Emerge on Trump Ties After Email Bombshell

A victim of Jeffrey Epstein believes bombshell emails further tying him to President Donald Trump are just the tip of the iceberg.

Liz Stein said she was not surprised by Wednesday’s email dump, which includes allegations that the president once “spent hours” at Epstein’s home with a victim and that he “knew about the girls.”

An email from Ghislaine Maxwell to Jeffrey Epstein appears to allege that President Donald Trump once “spent hours” with a victim of the sex trafficker. Daily Beast

Instead, she believes it is only the beginning of what might emerge from the so-called Epstein files.

“I think that we have long established that Trump and Epstein had a close friendship, but now we’re seeing kind of a deeper dive into what that might have looked like,” she told MSNBC. “I think that it’s important for us to remember that there were many high-profile men who were friends with Epstein, and I anticipate that, you know, we might see more information coming out also about them.”

Trump’s name being in email correspondence between Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was not “new information to any” of his survivors, Stein said.

“We have already seen that [Trump] may have had an idea of what Epstein was up to, based on things that have already been released,” she said. “His addition to the birthday book was telling, and I think that we’re just seeing, like I said, we’re seeing a deeper dive into what their friendship looked like.”

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin speaks with an enlarged letter behind him. The letter was allegedly sent by President Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein for his birthday in 2003. Tom Williams/Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Trump has denied sending a birthday card with a doodle of a woman’s silhouette to Epstein in 2003—despite the card including his distinct scribbly signature.

Trump has been photographed with Maxwell and Epstein several times, including at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

More recently, his administration offered Maxwell a sweetheart deal that saw her transferred, against federal rules barring sex offenders from such a transfer, to a minimum-security prison camp that grants her access to pilates and puppies.

Liz Stein was among the Epstein survivors who spoke in front of the U.S. Capitol this summer alongside Reps. Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene—two Republicans who have broken with the White House to call for the declassification of Epstein docs.

Stein said she was introduced to Epstein by Maxwell as a girl, calling that interaction “the sliding glass doors moment that changed the trajectory of my entire life.” She said she is just one of a thousand victims.

“Do you know 1,000 people? Think of the enormity of that,” she said. “Could you be OK with a crime happening in your community to 1,000 girls and young women and not holding the perpetrators accountable? I think not.”

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at Mar-a-Lago in 2000. Epstein revealed that he and Trump were “involved in every aspect of each other’s lives, social lives, sexual lives, business lives,” over the course of their friendship, according to Michael Wolff. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Stein struck a similar tone on Wednesday. She called out Trump for breaking his campaign promise to release the Epstein files on day one of his presidency.

“It strikes me as odd that this was a campaign promise of the president, and he has backpedaled on that, and so that’s really concerning to me, and it’s concerning to all of the survivors,” she said. “We are victims of a crime, the crime is sex trafficking, and we just want this crime to be prosecuted in a manner that we deserve.”

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie has earned the ire of President Donald Trump by leading the GOP charge to declassify the Epstein files. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

She said Republicans opposing the release of Epstein-related docs need to view the issue through a human lens instead of a political one.

“It’s clear that this administration has an issue with this information being released,” she said. “I don’t know what their reasons are, but I would really just ask all Republican lawmakers to consider that we are someone’s daughter or someone’s friend, we’re someone’s granddaughter, we’re women that you work with.”

There has been some progress toward releasing more Epstein documents this week.

The House returned Wednesday and is set to swear in Adelita Grijalva, a Democrat who will be the decisive signature on a petition put forward by Massie that seeks to force a House vote on releasing the Epstein files.

Trump, 79, has denied being involved in any of Epstein’s crimes.

Reached for comment, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump. The ‘unnamed victim’ referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and ‘couldn’t have been friendlier’ to her in their limited interactions,” she said.