Donald Trump’s son Eric has reopened up his father’s feud with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, fueling the suggestion that his father could deport Harry if he wins in November.

Speaking to British cable news channel GB News, Eric Trump, 40, the youngest child of Donald and the late Ivana Trump, said Harry and Meghan were “spoiled apples.”

Donald Trump has previously suggested to the same channel that Harry could be deported from the U.S. over his admissions of illegal drug use.

Speaking to the U.K. outlet, Eric Trump said: “What I can tell you is, my father had so much respect for the queen, as did I. My mum knew so many of them for years and had a great relationship with Diana.

“It’s a sacred institution. You can happily have those two [Meghan and Harry], we might not want them anymore, it feels like they’re on an island of their own.

“You can always have bad actors in everything. You can have spoiled apples in every orchard.”

Eric Trump’s remarks echo those made by his father, who said in an interview with Nigel Farage screened by the channel in March that Harry could face an uncertain future if he had lied on his U.S. visa application.

Trump told Farage, when asked what he would do if allegations that Harry may have lied on his visa forms proved accurate: “We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action.”

Farage asked if “appropriate action” could mean “not staying in America,” to which Trump replied: “Oh I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago.”

A legal case brought by the Heritage Foundation, demanding to see Harry’s immigration paperwork, increasingly looks like it could become a real problem for Harry and Meghan. The group wants to know if he lied on his immigration paperwork about taking drugs, which he admitted to in his memoir, or if he admitted it and received special treatment.

An immigration lawyer earlier this year told The Daily Beast that Harry could be vulnerable to a politically motivated attack on his residential status, saying: “Department of State decisions are discretionary and very susceptible to political influence. His visa could be canceled. He could be denied entry upon return to the U.S. from foreign travel for inadmissibility due to prior drug usage, despite an unexpired visa in his passport. There are many scenarios where political influence could impact Harry’s ability to re-enter the U.S.”