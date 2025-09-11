Eric Trump Claims Bullets Aimed at Political Figures ‘Only Going One Way’

Eric Trump said he’s “sick” of seeing political shootings and claimed the bullets are only flying “one way” in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The president’s second son spoke to Fox News host Sean Hannity after the conservative activist, 31, was shot dead at Utah Valley University, sparking a manhunt for a killer who remains at large. Trump suggested that political violence is only targeting conservative figures, noting the two assassination attempts on his father’s life in 2024, the 2022 assassination attempt on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and the 2017 mass shooting at a practice for the Congressional Baseball Game, which left House Majority Leader Steve Scalise injured.

Charlie Kirk was speaking to a crowd of students at Utah Valley University when he was shot. The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

“I’m sick and tired of seeing the bullets; they’re only going one way,” Trump said. “Again, first it was my father, then you saw what they tried to do to Kavanaugh, what they did to Steve Scalise. Now they just killed Charlie Kirk.”

The Trump Organization executive vice president did not mention political violence directed at Democrats over the last few years, including the April 2025 arson attack on Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s house while he and his family were home, the 2022 home invasion and hammer attack on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, and the 2020 kidnapping plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

An arson attack targeted Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, while he and his family slept in the governor‘s mansion in April 2025. Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

“I’ve got more envelopes of white powder, as has Don [Trump Jr.], as has everybody in our entire family,” the 41-year-old continued. “When does this senseless nonsense stop? And when is there accountability from MSNBC, and NBC, and everybody else who just fosters this hate every single day, including today, right after that incredible man right there was killed.”

Trump’s words came after MSNBC analyst Matthew Dowd said of the Kirk attack: “We don’t know if this was a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration. So we have no idea about this.” He also called Kirk “one of the most divisive” figures, adding that “hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions.”

The network fired Dowd late Wednesday.

Trump’s comments closely echo those of Fox News host Jesse Watters, who said Wednesday, “Trump gets hit in the ear, Charlie [Kirk] gets shot dead,” later going on, “Think about it... It’s happening. You’ve got trans shooters, you’ve got riots in L.A.

“They are at war with us, whether we want to accept it or, they are at war with us. And what are we going to do about it? How much political violence are we going to tolerate? And that’s the question we are going to have to ask ourselves.”

The Daily Beast/Google Earth

Watters added, “We are sick. We are sad. We are angry. And we are resolute. And we are going to avenge Charlie’s death in the way that Charlie wanted to be avenged.”

The FBI said it has found a bolt-action rifle in a wooded area that the fleeing killer left behind.

Charlie Kirk was an incredible patriot — brave, tough as hell, and a dear friend to our entire family. In his honor, all @Trump properties will fly their flags at half-staff. We will always celebrate his life, strive to make him proud, and pray that God watches over Erika and… pic.twitter.com/XnjOXwfbF0 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 10, 2025

Eric Trump said the hundreds-strong audience gathered to watch Kirk at the university Wednesday was filled with nothing but “love” and young people inspired to take an interest in politics after President Trump “reinvigorated it.”

“All you saw in that audience was just love,” he said to Hannity. “Kids who were engaged in the political process who finally wanted to get involved in politics for the first time, maybe ever—I mean something that was 10 years ago so dull until my father reinvigorated it. And now you have the next generation, a kid who was 31 years old who was out there giving it absolutely everything and electrifying these kids.”