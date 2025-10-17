Eric Trump Forced to Explain Dad’s Hot Mic Moment

Eric Trump appears to have confirmed that his dad was discussing family business matters during a hot mic moment with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

The president’s second son told Real America’s Voice on Thursday that he was amused by Subianto’s request to President Donald Trump to “meet Eric” on the sidelines of the Gaza summit.

In footage obtained by Reuters, Subianto could be heard asking Trump, “Can I meet Eric?”

“I’ll have Eric call. Should I do that? He’s such a good boy, I’ll have Eric call,” Trump replied.

It was not immediately clear from the clip what matter the two leaders were discussing.

“Have you called him? What was that all about?” Real America’s Voice host Eric Bolling asked.

The younger Trump revealed that it was related to the two family businesses in Indonesia, where the Trump Organization owns a golf club just outside of Jakarta and another project in Bali is set to rise “very soon.”

“I’ve never met the president. I used to go over there quite a bit. Obviously, we manage teams over there. It’s pretty amazing that he knew who I was,” Eric said.

“Obviously, I don’t get involved in politics in Indonesia but when I heard that, I started laughing,” he went on. “I must know the projects very well. We’re very proud of what we did in Indonesia. We’ve been there for well over a decade and so I’m sure he knows about our great success.”

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization told ABC News that the group “has two of the largest and most substantial projects in all of Indonesia, which began in 2015, long before President Trump entered office for the first term.”

“It should come as no surprise that our unbelievable property was referenced given its prominence within the country,” the statement said.

Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted that he has left the task of running family businesses to his sons, who both serve as executive vice presidents of his eponymous organization. In January, the Trump Organization announced an ethics plan that would keep the president out of the business empire that saw him rise to fame.

But the president has not backed away from hawking Trump-branded merchandise since he returned to the White House, advertising $2,999 watches, $1,000 signed Bibles, and his-and-hers perfumes.

In September, Trump snapped at an Australian reporter who confronted him about whether a president in office “should be engaged in so much business activity.” “