Erika Kirk Flees Courtroom as Cop Details Charlie’s Death

Erika Kirk, the widow of slain Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, fled the courtroom on Monday as a police officer described the moment her husband was killed.

Charlie, 31, was killed at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025, leaving Erika, 37, to raise their two children alone. She also took over the reins of Turning Point USA.

A hearing took place in Utah on Monday to determine whether or not there is enough evidence in order to proceed with the trial of the 23-year-old man suspected of killing Charlie.

Charlie and Erika got married in 2021 and had two children together. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The New York Times reported that during the hearing, a campus police officer began describing the chaos that unfolded in the moments after the shooting.

According to TMZ, Utah Valley University officer Chris Bagley told the court that he heard a gunshot and saw Charlie “lean to the left,” at which point he ran towards the scene while the crowd scrambled.

During this testimony, “Robinson,” Times reporter Robert Draper wrote, referring to accused killer Tyler Robinson, “appeared to lean forward slightly, his facial expression more intent than before.”

“That’s when Erika Kirk and her in-laws abruptly left the courtroom,” Draper continued.

Erika and her in-laws later returned to the courtroom after taking a break.

In a statement posted to social media on behalf of Erika, Charlie’s parents, Robert and Kathryn, and his sister, Mary before the hearing, the family asked for continued privacy while thanking people for their support.

“Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father. Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children.”

Kirk was visiting Utah Valley University as part of his ‘American Comeback’ tour of college campuses. Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

“We remain deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness we have received,” the statement continued. “This outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives.”

“Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask for continued privacy as we navigate this process and immense grief.”

Erika Kirk/X

The five-day hearing began on Monday, and will involve prosecutors presenting witnesses as well as up to 50 exhibits in an effort to convince the judge that there is enough evidence to move forward with a trial for Robinson.

After an extensive manhunt spearheaded by Kash Patel and the FBI, President Donald Trump announced that Robinson had been found during an appearance on Fox & Friends.

“I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody,” Trump told hosts Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt, and Lawrence Jones.

The president later added, “I hope he gets the death penalty.”

Erika, who shares a daughter and son with Charlie, vowed to continue his work with Turning Point USA following his death, taking over as chairwoman and CEO of the organization. Though the names of the children have been kept private, their daughter is 3 and their son is 2.

Erika Kirk joins U.S. President Donald Trump onstage during the memorial service for Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Win McNamee/Getty Images

In her first public remarks following her husband’s death, Erika referenced her husband’s killer, telling supporters, “The evildoers responsible for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they have done.”