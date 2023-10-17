Erin Andrews Takes Credit For Setting Up Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The budding romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has been the word on everyone’s lips over the past few weeks. The duo even made separate cameos on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live last week to cement their it-couple status.

Now it turns out we may have a certain sportscaster to thank for making this unexpected pairing.

During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday night, Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews joked about setting up the Grammy winner with the Kansas City Chief tight end through her podcast, Calm Down. On the Aug. 3 episode—a month before Swift was first seen cheering on Kelce at a Chiefs game—she and her co-host Charissa Thompson suggested that the two should date.

“Taylor, I don’t know what you’re doing in your life right now besides rocking the world,” Andrews said at the time. “Please, try our friend Travis. He is fantastic.”

Apparently, Kelce had been trying to get in touch with the “Cruel Summer” singer. “Travis was very open about not getting to meet her, and so we were just being really candid because we love him,” she told Meyers. “We’re good friends of his. And we just were like, ‘Taylor, date this guy.’”

“He’s just such a great, great guy,” Andrews went on. “And we just threw it out there. They got together. Of course, we’re getting all the credit now on the Calm Down podcast.

Andrews joked that she and Thompson hope to “officiate the wedding” and “be there when he proposes.” The TV personality also gushed about Swift sporting a jacket from her sports apparel line, WEAR by Erin Andrews, during a Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos game on Oct. 12.

“I started screaming and freaking out and singing all my favorite Swiftie songs,” Andrews said. “And then we restocked and sold out.”

Knowing Swift’s penchant for Easter Eggs this was probably not a coincidence. We’ll have to see if Andrews gets an invite to one of her famous New York dinners.