ESPN: Kaepernick Seahawks Workout Postponed After He Declined to Stop Kneeling

Read it at ESPN
Colin Kaepernick’s scheduled visit with the Seattle Seahawks has been postponed after he refused to stop kneeling during pre-game national anthems next season, ESPN reported Thursday. The star quarterback, who has been a free agent since 2016 after a controversial season in which he led pre-game protests against police brutality by kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner,” was set to workout for the Seahawks this week. Despite the current hold-up, ESPN reported, “Seattle still is considering bringing in Kaepernick for a tryout and no decisions are final, a source said.”