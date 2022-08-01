CHEAT SHEET
Estée Lauder Might Buy Tom Ford, Report Says
According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, in what could become the cosmetics company’s largest-ever acquisition, Estée Lauder is in talks to buy luxury menswear brand Tom Ford for upwards of $3 billion. In addition to menswear and accessories, Tom Ford has a growing cosmetics line, and people familiar with the potential deal told WSJ that the company could potentially be interested in licensing the Tom Ford clothing lines elsewhere. However, the deal is by no means done, and Tom Ford is being courted by other buyers, the WSJ reports.