Wall Street Journal Reporter Loses Appeal Against Pretrial Detention in Russia
An American Wall Street Journal reporter lost an appeal Tuesday to be released from pretrial detention in Russia, meaning he will remain locked up until at least Nov. 30. Evan Gershkovich, 31, was taken into custody during a reporting trip to the city of Yekaterinburg in March and was later accused of spying on behalf of the U.S. government—an allegation that he, the Biden administration, and the Journal strongly deny. “It has now been more than six months since Evan’s unjust arrest, and we are outraged that he continues to be wrongfully detained,” said a spokeswoman for Dow Jones, the parent company of the Journal. “The accusation against him is categorically false, and we call for his immediate release.”