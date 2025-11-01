Even MTG Wants to Know Truth About Trump Goons’ Free Houses

Rogue Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to get to the bottom of why an increasing number of top Trump administration officials have been moving into military housing.

“I’m one of those people they call a conspiracy theorist,” Greene said on controversial comic Bill Maher’s eponymous HBO show Friday night. “When I hear things like that, I’m like, what do they know that I don’t know?”

Stephen Miller, along with his wife, former Trump aide Katie Miller, pipped himself a swish new military home late last month. CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“I read this week that a number of the members of the administration are now living on a military base,” Maher said. “For people who love America so much, they seem to be scared of it.”

The Millers' move follows after Kristi Noem moved rent free into a military house ordinarily reserved for Coast Guard top brass. Octavio Jones/Octavio Jones/Getty Images

Maher is correct. A growing number of high-ranking MAGA officials have indeed moved into taxpayer-subsidized military homes in the Washington, D.C. area over the past few months, including White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rubio and Hegseth are now also living in residences usually reserved for senior Army staff. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Miller, along with his wife, former Trump aide turned MAGA podcaster Katie Miller, and their children, is understood to have upped sticks last month after left-wing activists reportedly targeted their prior residence on repeat occasions.

Noem moved rent-free into a military base home ordinarily occupied by the head of the Coast Guard earlier in September. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security says she made the move after the Daily Mail published photos outside her previous home.

“For people who love America so much, they seem to be scared of it,” as Maher put it. Noam Galai/Getty Images

Administration officials have since clarified that Hegseth and Rubio now live at residences on “General’s Row” at Fort McNair, itself a run of large historic residences usually reserved for top Army leaders.

Greene further used her appearance on Maher’s show to continue her campaign of bashing fellow Republican officials amid the ongoing government shutdown.

Careful as ever to avoid criticizing President Donald Trump directly, she clarified much of her recent fury had been largely provoked by her GOP colleagues in the House.

“A lot of the things I say are against my own party, but they’re mainly my frustrations in Congress,” she said. “I believe that Congress should be solving a lot of these problems. However, Congress is not solving these problems.”

Greene also renewed her attacks against the Republican Speaker. “Mike Johnson, for a month now, cannot give me a single policy idea,” she told Maher. “And I’m angry about that.”

Over the past several months, the ordinarily die-hard MAGA loyalist has emerged as an increasingly rogue voice of dissent within her party, bashing the second Trump administration on everything from strikes on Iran to the DOJ’s handling of recent developments in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case.

Critics speculate her growing willingness may have something to do with Trump’s refusal earlier this summer to back her for a gubernatorial run in her home state next year, even as the president himself appears at a loss as to what’s caused her about-turn.