MTG Throws Fellow Republicans Under the Bus to Prove Loyalty to Trump

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared on Friday night’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher and made sure to pledge her allegiance to President Donald Trump several times, lest he get the wrong idea after her recent clashes with her fellow Republicans.

When asked by Maher about the president being mad at her—likely in relation to her criticisms about the Epstein files and the government shutdown—Greene responded, “I’ve got a great relationship with the president, I’ve always supported him and gave him my support for free.”

Having paid tribute, she went on to discuss her angst toward her fellow Republicans, particularly in regards to the government shutdown and the inability for both parties to come to an agreement over the expiring healthcare tax credits at the heart of the dispute. “A lot of the things I say are against my own party, but they’re mainly my frustrations in Congress,” Greene said. “I believe that Congress should be solving a lot of these problems. However, Congress is not solving these problems.”

Greene, who called for a "national divorce" following the shooting death of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, vented her frustrations at both parties. “Here’s why I’m angry: the Democrats have passed Obamacare, yet the Republicans have never done anything to correct the problems that exist with it, and I blame my own party, that’s absolutely wrong,” she argued.

Calling out her newfound nemesis Speaker Mike Johnson by name, she told Maher, “Mike Johnson, for a month now, cannot give me a single policy idea. And I’m angry about that.”

Greene has been working overtime to prove her loyalty to President Trump, even as she goes scorched earth on her fellow Republicans in Congress. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Greene has repeatedly criticized Johnson during the government shutdown, which is now in its 31st day. including in a lengthy post on X last week where she once again argued he could not detail a single policy plan.

She urged Republicans to “pick up your bat and ball and get in the game,” and “build the off-ramp of Obamacare in a responsible way.”

More of my Republican colleagues are finally talking about the unaffordable health insurance crisis, but yesterday on our GOP conference call Speaker Johnson said he has ideas and pages of policy, but did not say a single policy plan.



I think that is unacceptable.



Democrats… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 22, 2025

She also restated her support for Senate Republicans utilizing the nuclear option and overriding the filibuster rule, something the president called for on Thursday.

“The best solution [for the government shutdown] is for the Democrats and the Republicans in the Senate to stop playing games,” Greene argued.

“The Democrats can vote and they can fund the government just like that, but the Republicans in the Senate, they can use the nuclear option, override the filibuster, and they can fund the government.”

She added, “The American people are being used like a piñata in this situation and I think it’s completely wrong.”

Greene joined just three other Republicans have in signing a discharge petition to force a vote on whether to call on the Justice Department to release more Epstein files. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Despite criticizing the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files and the Republican party’s role in the government shutdown, Greene has repeatedly sought to prove her fealty to the president.

Earlier this month, she published a fawning post on X praising the president’s controversial White House renovations, which saw him demolish the entire East Wing in order to build a gaudy $300 million ballroom.

“I fully trust and support President Trump’s expertise to build a stunning edition to the White House that every administration going forward will enjoy,” she wrote. “And it cost the American people $0!!”