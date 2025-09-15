MTG Calls for ‘National Divorce’ After Charlie Kirk’s Murder

Right-wing firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she wants nothing to do with the left following the death of Charlie Kirk.

“To be honest, I want a peaceful national divorce,” the Republican congresswoman said in a lengthy post to her followers on X.

“They assassinated our nice guy who actually talked to them peacefully debating ideas,” Greene continued, adding, “Then millions on the left celebrated and made clear they want all of us dead.”

The conservative influencer, 31, was fatally shot on Wednesday, during an event at Utah Valley University, which he attended as part of “The American Comeback Tour.”

Charlie Kirk was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot and killed. Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

On Friday, law enforcement officials identified Tyler Robinson, 22, and arrested him as the shooting suspect.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox spoke about the suspect on NBC’s Meet the Press with Kristen Welker and confirmed that the suspect comes from a conservative family, though Robinson’s ideology was “very different” from his family’s.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Cox said the suspect was “deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology.” He later elaborated on the statement on CNN’s State of the Union, saying the information comes from family members and friends, but that much more is still being learned about the suspect.

“Those are important questions for us to ask and important questions for us to answer,” the Utah governor said on NBC, speaking about the suspect’s motives.

“There is nothing left to talk about with the left,” Greene said in her post on X. “They hate us,” she continued.

Greene‘s comments follow a pattern among some right-wing commentators who have spoken about declaring “war” on the political left over Kirk’s killing.

“The radicals on the left are the problem, and they’re vicious and they’re horrible and they’re politically savvy,” said President Donald Trump, appearing on Fox & Friends on Friday.

Following Kirk’s death, there have been frequent reports of individuals being fired for their comments regarding the conservative activist’s death. Those include MSNBC contributor Matthew Dowd, an employee of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, and a board member of the Joe Burrow Foundation.

“What will come from Charlie Kirk being martyred is already happening,” Greene said in her post. “But it will happen on the outside, not within the halls of our government,” she added.

The Georgia congresswoman has clashed with the Republican Party over the release of the Epstein files. Though she told The Wall Street Journal that she wasn’t fighting with the president, the Journal reported that some White House officials disagreed with Greene on her recent positions.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has clashed with some in the Republican Party over the release of the Epstein files. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“If you are expecting Republicans to fight against evil, with the power they currently possess, and end this once and for all, you are going to be extremely disappointed,” Greene said in her Monday post.

“This week Congress will be voting on another CR - Biden’s budget that FUNDS TRANSGENDER POLICIES, NOT our own Trump policy budget that funds what you voted for,” Greene said, referring to a spending bill that House Republican leaders want to put on the floor this week to avoid a government shutdown.

“Government is not the answer, God is,” Greene said.