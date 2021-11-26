Ex-Nurse Charged With Organizing Anti-Vax Rallies in UK
‘UNCONSITUTIONAL’
Kay Shemirani, a notable vaccine skeptic who recently lost her nursing license in the United Kingdom for denying COVID-19 exists and discouraging people from getting vaccinated, will face trial next month for organizing multiple anti-lockdown rallies last year. Fiona Hine, another COVID conspiracist, has also been charged with violating lockdown restrictions for attending the rallies, according to The Daily Mail.
Shemirani, who has peddled insane conspiracy theories about vaccines and 5G, held the rallies at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Her lawyer says she will argue that the charges against her are unconstitutional. “We are facing three charges of holding an event, which could be equated to organizing the event, and very simply we submit we are not actually organizers,” attorney Robert Bullock said. “There are other factors legally, on the basis of human rights. Of course, we are referring to the simple right of assembly. That is longstanding and that would simply have to be abolished.”