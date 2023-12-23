CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Ex-Spy Chief Says Putin Will Be Ousted Soon Over Botched War
VLAD ENOUGH
Read it at The Sun
The former head of the CIA has told The Sun that he believes that Vladimir Putin will be ousted in a “Black Swan” style palace coup due to his handling of the war in Ukraine. Jack Devine, 83, reportedly said he wouldn’t be surprised if the Russian leader, 71, “disappeared tomorrow”. “There’s always what we call a ‘Black Swan’ that appears from nowhere. Putin could disappear tomorrow and I wouldn’t be surprised if some element in the government had decided they were going to take executive action. But failing a ‘Black Swan’ I believe his troubles begin when there’s a stalemate and that’s right now. I don’t think it’ll be an uprising. I think it’ll be a what we might call a palace coup.”