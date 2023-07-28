CHEAT SHEET
Ex-Trump Admin Lawyer Offers Brutal Assessment of Classified Docs Case
Ty Cobb, the former White House lawyer under Donald Trump, said Thursday that there’s “overwhelming evidence” against the former president in the classified documents case. Cobb’s assertion came as special counsel Jack Smith added new charges against Trump, alleging that he tried to destroy security footage from rooms that held some of the classified materials. “This is such a tight case, the evidence is so overwhelming,” Cobb told CNN, adding that Trump was told by his own lawyers “not to destroy, move or obstruct” any of the documents, but defied them anyway. Trump may be indicted again in the coming weeks in both Georgia and D.C. for his efforts to overturn 2020 election results.