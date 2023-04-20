Ex-Wife of Ralph Yarl’s Shooter Says He Had Rage Issues: ‘I Was Always Scared’
‘DOESN’T SURPRISE ME’
Family members of Andrew Lester—a white man who allegedly shot Black teen Ralph Yarl after he mistakenly went to Lester’s home in Kansas City, Missouri, to pick up his siblings—say the 84-year-old was “prone to fits of rage” and held racist beliefs. Lester’s ex-wife, Mary Clayton, told The New York Times she had not spoken to him in decades due to their trouble marriage, which was plagued by Lester’s anger. “I was always scared of him,” Clayton said. “It doesn’t surprise me, what happened.” Meanwhile, Klint Ludwig—Lester’s grandson—said he was “disgusted” when he heard about his grandfather’s actions. “I believe he holds racist tendencies,” Ludwig told CNN’s Don Lemon, explaining he distanced himself from Lester after he began subscribing to “QAnon-level conspiracies about election denying.”