Expert Says Ripley’s Gave Kim Kardashian FAKE Marilyn Monroe Hair
BELIEVE IT OR NOT!
After fashion experts lambasted Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! for allowing Kim Kardashian to wear Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala, hair experts now say the museum gave Kim a fake lock of Monroe’s tresses. “News Alert: Marilyn Monroe Hair Gifted to Kardashian by Ripley’s is Fake,” Monroe historian Scott Fortner posted to Instagram. According to Ripley’s lore, the lock was snipped from Monroe’s head as Robert Champion styled her for her 1962 “Happy Birthday” performance for President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden. But Fortner claims another stylist, Kenneth Battelle, “had the honors” of styling her hair that evening. Fortner pointed to a receipt from Lilly Dache Beauty Salon as documented evidence that Champion did not style Monroe, which he said indicated Kim’s new treasure is counterfeit. Kardashian was delighted by the lock and claimed she was “literally going to do some crazy voodoo shit.”