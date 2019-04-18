Facebook: Millions of Instagram Passwords Were Stored Unencrypted

Just a month after Facebook admitted that it had stored hundreds of millions of users’ passwords in plain text in its internal data storage systems, the company said Thursday that “millions” of Instagram users had their passwords exposed, too. In an italicized addition to the initial post, the company said that “we discovered additional logs of Instagram passwords being stored in a readable format.” The platform wrote that it would notify impacted users, and stressed that “Our investigation has determined that these stored passwords were not internally abused or improperly accessed.”