Failed Horse Show Producer Arrested After Offering Hitman $2M to Kill Hubby
NEIGH IT AIN’T SO
A California woman notorious for organizing a failed acrobatic equestrian show over a decade ago was arrested earlier this month for allegedly trying to hire a hitman to kill her estranged millionaire husband, according to police. Tatyana Remley, 42, was arrested in a sting operation at a Starbucks on Aug. 2, about a month after her husband Mark informed police of the alleged plot against his life. The couple, who married in 2011, separated in May, with Remley filing for divorce in July in a petition that accused her husband of verbal, physical, and financial abuse. That same month, Mark alleged to police, a mutual friend came to him and told him Remley had offered him $2 million to kill her husband. Just days after the alleged offer, he told The Coast News, Remley attempted to burn their house down. The Del Mar Fire Department confirmed to the outlet that they had responded to a fire at the property, but authorities could not confirm whether the cause was arson. Prior to their explosive separation, Remley and her husband were best known for staging Valitar, a disastrous mobile horse show that was canceled after just four performances, according to the San Diego Reader.