Far-Right Marches Across U.K.

The far-right English Defense League organized a rally in northern England, Saturday, to protest this week's violent murder of a British soldier by men believed to be motivated by Islamic extremism, and to call for Muslims to leave the country. "We cannot allow this soldier's death to be in vain," the group's leader Tommy Robinson told the crowd of protesters. "We are the only ones who dare say it. When did the truth become hate speech?" Meanwhile, three more men suspected of conspiracy in the murder were arrested, Saturday.