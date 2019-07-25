CHEAT SHEET
MANHUNT
Father of Canadian Teen Suspected in Double Murder: My Son Is on a ‘Suicide Mission’
The father of one of the suspects at the center of a massive manhunt in Canada over a double murder says his son is on a “a suicide mission” and “wants his hurt to end.” According to the Associated Press, Alan Schmegelsky—the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky—told Canadian media on Wednesday that his son was troubled and in “very serious pain.” “A normal child doesn’t travel across the country killing people. A child in some very serious pain does,” he said, adding that Bryer was probably going to die “today or tomorrow” in a police confrontation. “Rest in peace, Bryer. I love you. I’m so sorry all this had to happen,” he said. Schmegelsky also said he thought his son and his suspected accomplice, 19-year-old Kam McLeod, were trying to go out in a “blaze of glory.”
Bryer Schmegelsky and McLeod were initially thought to have been missing but became murder suspects after the bodies of a young couple were found off a highway in British Columbia. The teenagers are thought to have torched two cars that they were traveling in, leaving one in the town of Gillam, about 2,000 miles from where the young couple was found slain, and another unidentified man was found dead. Police have set up roadblocks outside the town and officers are said to be “coming from all over” to search for the two suspects.