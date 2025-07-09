FBI Targets Its Own in New Criminal Probe

The FBI has reportedly launched a criminal probe into two Obama appointees–including the agency’s own former director–over their involvement in the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

Former FBI Director James Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan are under investigation in part over false statements they allegedly made to Congress, Fox News Digital reported Tuesday, citing Justice Department sources.

The Brennan probe was opened after CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred evidence against him to FBI Director Kash Patel, according to Fox News. The sources also told Fox that the Comey investigation was underway, though no details were provided.

Former FBI director James Comey. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The FBI declined to comment. The Daily Beast has also reached out to the CIA and the Justice Department.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt hailed the investigation in an interview on Jesse Watters Primetime.

“I’m glad to hear it, because both of these disgraceful individuals turned against our Constitution and our country, and i’m sure they did, in fact, lie to Congress,” she said. “It’s up to the Department of Justice to investigate that and to prosecute them if they did.”

“What we have seen is corruption at the highest levels against President Trump,” she claimed. “He prevailed, and the truth must come out… That’s what the president believes in and I’m glad to see the Department of Justice is opening up this investigation.”

Former CIA director John Brennan.

Former President Barack Obama appointed Comey as FBI director and Brennan as CIA director in 2013. Both former officials have earned the ire of Trump for their involvement in the Russia interference probes.

Last week, a CIA review found flaws in a U.S. intelligence assessment indicating that Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to influence the 2016 presidential election between Trump and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.