Court Rules Sen. Graham Must Testify in Georgia Election Probe
A federal appeals court ruled Thursday Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) must testify in front of a Georgia grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempts to meddle with the state’s election results. Graham’s lawyers had asked the judge to block the subpoena due to his status as a current senator, but the court said he “failed to demonstrate that this approach will violate his rights.” The South Carolina senator has been under investigation for calls he reportedly made to Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger allegedly trying to overturn the election results in the Biden-won state. Graham can still appeal the ruling and also ask the Supreme Court to step in.