Federalist Boss Savages ‘Weak and Rudderless’ Trump in Scathing Rant

Leading MAGA mouthpiece Sean Davis has blasted Donald Trump in a scathing social media post.

Davis, a staunch Trump supporter and CEO of the influential online magazine The Federalist, accused the “weak and rudderless” president of focusing too much on foreign policy instead of the domestic economic issues that affect tens of millions of Americans.

Davis, who was previously CFO of the right-wing news site Daily Caller, also issued a dire warning to the GOP ahead of the crucial 2026 midterm elections.

Sean Davis often appears on Fox News to defend Donald Trump. Screengrab/Fox News

“I don’t know who is advising congressional Republicans on strategy right now, but whoever it is has an IQ barely approaching room temperature,” Davis wrote in a lengthy post on X.

“Republicans right now have no accomplishments, no plans, and no vision. Why on earth would anyone be excited to go vote for them 12 months from now? Trump needs to ditch the foreign policy c--p and focus all his attention on the domestic economy, which is still not working for the majority of people. Right now he looks weak and rudderless. Be mad all you want, but it’s the truth.”

Davis’s criticism comes after voters turned on Trump last week.

In an outburst at the Oval Office, Trump declared, “I don’t want to hear about the affordability,” while pushing the misleading claim that the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner at Walmart will be cheaper this year.

Davis, who frequently appears on Fox News to defend Trump, also noted that young Americans are struggling to find work and are “straddled” with debt under the president’s watch.

Donald Trump is also overseeing the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

“Where is their path to the American dream right now? Who is giving them a vision of a future worth fighting for?” he wrote.

“You cannot have a viable country or future when half your country and all its young people are locked out of the economy and locked out of ever owning a home or much of anything beyond next month’s streaming subscription,” he added. “Does anyone in Washington care about this? Anyone at all? Republicans had better wake up, because right now their nightmare is only beginning if they don’t start making massive changes.”

In a follow-up post, Davis dismissed a Mediaite headline calling his message a “scorched-earth” attack on Trump with a crude and childish retort.

“It’s not a condemnation, you absolute retards. It’s a call for a course correction. Learn to read,” he wrote.