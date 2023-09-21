Feds Easily Nab Man Behind Alleged Threats to Assassinate Iowa Guv Over Child Labor Law
GOT HIM
A Washington State man is facing federal charges over accusations he threatened to assassinate Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, over the GOP-controlled state legislature’s move last spring to loosen child labor laws, potentially putting countless numbers of kids in harm’s way. Ryan Christopher Kelly left two messages for Reynolds back in April, according to previously unreported court filings. “I can… tell you that people from other States and like-mindedness are going to be coming to your area to assassinate you… you have been warned Kim Reynolds your death is imminent if you do not change back those child labor laws.” In a second message, Kelly allegedly told Reynolds, “Kim Reynolds is going to be dead at the end of the month. We’re going to come there and we’ll rip you apart limb from limb... Have a good day because it might be your last.” The FBI traced Kelly’s IP address to his front door, and arrested him on April 24, less than a week after the calls to Reynolds, who signed the bill the following month. Kelly’s court-appointed lawyer, Dennis Carroll, declined to comment on Thursday.