Felicity Huffman Is a Free Woman After 11-Day Prison Stint
Actress Felicity Huffman was released from prison on Friday morning after spending just 11 days behind bars for her role in the sprawling college-admissions scandal. Huffman was sentenced to two weeks in prison after pleading guilty to paying $15,000 to doctor her daughter’s SAT score, but was released a few days early from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif. As part of her sentence, the Oscar nominee will have to pay a fine of $30,000 and perform 250 hours of community service. Huffman is one of dozens of parents arrested for attempting to bribe their kids’ way into elite colleges as part of the massive admissions scam.