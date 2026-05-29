Fired ‘60 Minutes’ Star Sounds Alarm on Future of Show

A reporter fired as part of a new MAGA-friendly purge of 60 Minutes has sounded the alarm on the future of the flagship news program in a jaw-dropping statement.

The MAGA-curious editor-in-chief of CBS News, Bari Weiss, axed a trio of top women at 60 Minutes on Thursday. That included its executive producer, Tanya Simon, who has worked on the show for 30 years, and is being replaced by a man who has never worked in TV news.

Also booted from the show were reporters Sharyn Alfonsi, who publicly clashed with Weiss last year over a segment that was abruptly pulled for fear it would irritate the Trump administration, and Cecilia Vega.

Cecilia Vega attends the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. Taylor Hill/WireImage

Vega, 49, became the first Latina correspondent for the iconic news show when she was hired in January 2023. She previously worked for over a decade at ABC, serving as the network’s Chief White House Correspondent and co-anchoring Good Morning America.

In a take-no-prisoners statement released after losing the role, Vega confirmed she was “fired” and that her contract with 60 Minutes was not due to end until March next year.

“I have the utmost respect and admiration for my colleagues at 60 Minutes and the stories that air every Sunday. But I very much fear what comes next for and the future of the legendary broadcast,” Vega said in a statement posted to her Instagram, captioned, in Spanish, “La lucha sigue”, or “the fight continues.”

The reporter also referenced the new regime at CBS, under parent company Paramount Skydance, interfering in the show’s journalism, for fear of alienating the Trump administration, which signed off on the media merger last year.

Cecilia Vega and Scott Pelley at the CBS fall schedule celebration held at Paramount Studios on May 2, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images

“In recent months, my producing teams and I have experienced efforts to insert political bias into our stories,” Vega said.

“Reporting teams have held back on submitting story pitches about important news topics out of fear of the internal repercussions. Let’s call this what it is: censorship, both imposed and self-driven. It is dangerous for the show and dangerous for democracy.”

Cecilia Vega posts her statement on Instagram. screen grab

Vega also hinted that her time at 60 Minutes may have ended after she pushed back against Weiss. CBS sources have revealed Weiss holds strong views about Israel, while Paramount-Skydance owner, billionaire David Ellison, is a personal friend of President Trump.

“I held the line and refused to incorporate suggestions that offend the conscience, a phrase I borrow from a colleague who has also fought to keep questionable editorial suggestions away from the facts,” Vega said, without naming the colleague.

Bari Weiss and Sharyn Alfonsi have clashed over editorial content. Getty Images

“I know from many conversations with colleagues that many producing teams and correspondents working on the show today have had to fight to maintain editorial independence with regularity,” she wrote.

Highlighting further internal tension at the show, Vega continued, “I am far from the only 60 Minutes correspondent who has asked herself, ‘What is my personal red line? How much can I push back before I pay the price?’”

She added, “I also walk away with an honor no one can take from me: I was the first Latina correspondent to ever be on 60 Minutes. Today I lost an amazing job. But I still have my integrity."

In a statement to The Guardian, a CBS News spokesperson said, “We respect Ms. Vega and her contributions, but her claims are not based in reality.”

The Daily Beast has contacted CBS for comment.

Vega’s comments section on Instagram was filled with support from other colleagues and reporters. CNN host Abby Phillip said Vaga is “an absolute pro,” and added “Proud of you!” Former CNN reporter Nick Valencia wrote “We stand with Cecilia,” with a solidarity raised fist emoji.

Paramount Skydance is in the process of acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery, which would give them ownership of CNN, sending alarm bells through the media industry.

Colleague support in Cecilia Vega's comments section on Instagram. screen grab

Alfonsi also commented on Vega’s post, adding “Hold my hoops,” which is slang for getting ready to fight. Vega replied, “hold my purse.”

Alfonsi, 53, first clashed with the MAGA-curious Weiss, 42, over an El Salvador jail report pulled from the air at the eleventh hour last year. Alfonsi worked for CBS for nearly 20 years, half of that as a correspondent at 60 Minutes.

Unlike Vega, Alfonsi’s contract expired on the weekend. She also issued a fearless statement, and dared Weiss to fire her.

“This was not a routine corporate transition; it was a deliberate choice to penalize a journalist for refusing to sanitize factually accurate reporting,” Alfonsi said in her statement. “It sends a chilling message to the entire newsroom.”

In the statement, she claimed CBS leadership is now “choosing access journalism over accountability and protecting power rather than scrutinizing it.”