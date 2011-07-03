Firework Bans Lifted for Tax Revenue

CHEAT SHEET
Setting of fireworks is now patriotic in more ways than one: It can help put your local government's budget in the black. As cities and counties around the country struggle to make ends meet, many are lifting old restrictions on fireworks. A 65-year-old ban in Hawkins Country, Tenn., was lifted in the hopes it would generate as much as $200,000 in annual permit fees and sales tax revenue. Pennsylvania is trying to balance safety with revenue by allowing only non-Pennsylvanians to buy heavy duty fireworks. The industry generated $925 million in sales in 2010.