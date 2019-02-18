Five Bystanders Shot During Police Standoff in New Orleans
CROSSFIRE
Five bystanders waiting for a bus in New Orleans were shot during a deadly police shootout with an armed robbery suspect. Cops were investigating two armed robberies in the city when they identified a person of interest near the bus stop just before 7 p.m. on Sunday. When they attempted to engage the suspect, the unidentified individual pulled out a firearm and began shooting. When a detective and one officer returned fire, five bystanders were struck. Chief Shaun Ferguson said four of them were stable but one is now in a critical condition and will need to undergo surgery. The suspect attempted to run from the scene but was shot by an officer during the foot chase. The suspect later died at University Hospital. Ferguson said it was too early in the investigation to determine who was shot by whom.