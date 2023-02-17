Five Civilians Killed by Russian Rockets in Bakhmut: Prosecutor
‘EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY’
Five civilians were killed and nine others were wounded when Russian artillery and rockets hit a residential area in Ukraine on Thursday, local authorities said. The Office of the Prosecutor General said three men and two women were killed in the strike in Bakhmut, and that the nine wounded “received shrapnel injuries of varying degrees of severity.” It added that the incident is being investigated as a war crime. The eastern city of Bakhmut has been the scene of some of the bloodiest fighting of the war in recent weeks. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said any civilians still in the city must get out now, adding that she was “very surprised” there were still an estimated 6,000 noncombatants remaining in the area. “I appeal to civilians now in Bakhmut—if you are practical, law-abiding, and patriotic citizens, you must evacuate immediately,” Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram.