    Five Mexican Journalists Shot in a Single Day

    ‘WE MUST REGRET THIS’

    Alex Nguyen

    Breaking News Intern

    Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, delivers a speech in tribute to the families of the victims of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco

    Mexico Presidency/Reuters

    Prosecutors said Wednesday that a journalist was shot and wounded the day before in the Mexican state of Michoacán, making them the fifth reporter shot in the country in a single day. Earlier Tuesday, four news photographers were shot in the state of Guerrero after they returned from the crime scene of a homicide. According to The Guardian, this marks the largest attack on reporters in Mexico in over a decade. In his Wednesday press conference, Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said, “we must regret this,” but did not provide any information on a potential motive. The two shooting incidents come only days after three journalists were kidnapped in Guerrero, which has seen many recent deadly clashes among drug cartels.

