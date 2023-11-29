Five Mexican Journalists Shot in a Single Day
‘WE MUST REGRET THIS’
Prosecutors said Wednesday that a journalist was shot and wounded the day before in the Mexican state of Michoacán, making them the fifth reporter shot in the country in a single day. Earlier Tuesday, four news photographers were shot in the state of Guerrero after they returned from the crime scene of a homicide. According to The Guardian, this marks the largest attack on reporters in Mexico in over a decade. In his Wednesday press conference, Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said, “we must regret this,” but did not provide any information on a potential motive. The two shooting incidents come only days after three journalists were kidnapped in Guerrero, which has seen many recent deadly clashes among drug cartels.