Flavor Flav Wants Everyone to Know He Didn’t Endorse Bernie Sanders
Bernie Sanders’ campaign has gotten caught up in the long-running feud between Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Flavor Flav. Earlier this week, the presidential candidate announced that the hip-hop group would be playing at a Sunday campaign event in Los Angeles. But now The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Flav has fired off a cease-and-desist letter to Sanders, saying he hasn’t endorsed any candidate and that the Vermont senator is promoting a “false narrative” by name-checking Public Enemy. “Flav is reaching out, not in the spirit of division, but for the sake of unity in the hope of preserving the integrity of the Public Enemy Movement and the faith and trust his millions of fans around the world have placed in him,” the letter reads. Flav and Chuck D have fought over royalties in the past.